1937-2022

KENOSHA—Luigi Vittorio Barbieri, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born in Marano Marchesato, Italy on March 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Emilio and Rosaria (Covello) Barbieri. On December 1, 1963, he married the love of his life Carolina Savaglio in Italy. In the mid 1960’s Luigi, Carolina and their daughter immigrated to the United States.

Luigi was a tailor for over 45 years. During his career in America, he worked at Hart Shaffner Marx in Chicago, owned a tailor shop in Zion, and Waukegan Illinois and Feinberg’s Store For Men with his brother-in-law Frank Mondelli until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends celebrating special life events, playing cards, foraging for wild mushrooms, following his favorite soccer team Juventus and traveling back to Italy.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carolina; children: Rosanna (Romualdo) Molinaro, Lisa (Anthony Streit) Barbieri, and Carmela (Roberto Piolanti) Barbieri; grandchildren: Dr. Jessica Molinaro, Jacob Streit, Sofia and Massimo Piolanti; siblings: Mariano (Carmelina) Barbieri, Concetta (Frank) Mondelli, Peter Barbieri, Anna Maria (Joe) Ramunni, Ada Cirillo, and Liliana (Pierino) Calonico; sister-in-law Gilda Bilotto; brother-in-law Vincenzo (Anna Maria) Savaglio; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ersila (Norbert) Gora, and Sr. Venanzia Barbieri; and his brothers-in-law Giuseppe Cirillo, and Armando Bilotto.

Visitation will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1919 54th St., Kenosha, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Many thanks to Dr. Giuseppe Garretto and his team, Aurora Hospital staff, Hospice Alliance Supportive Care Management, Aurora at Home and the many compassionate caregivers, Josh, Toni, Mesha, Terri, Regina, Vanessa, and Jameka. In addition, Deacon Rich Stanula who brought him spiritual healing through prayer and the Holy Eucharist.

