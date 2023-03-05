Lydia C. (Cross) Stellato

Jan. 2, 1925 - Mar. 2, 2023

KENOSHA - Lydia Carmella (Cross) Stellato, age 98, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Born on January 2, 1925 in Kenosha, WI, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Stella (Orlando) Cross, Sr. She attended Bain Elementary, Washington Jr. High, Bradford High School and Kenosha Vocational School. As a young woman, Lydia worked at the Avon Company and the Simmons Mattress Company.

On August 27, 1949, she was united in marriage to John C. Stellato. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage and were blessed with three children. Sadly, John passed away in August of 1990.

Lydia was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and loved to spread His word to others. Her deep faith was a beautiful witness to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Lydia's great desire was for others to trust in Jesus also. We are comforted to know that she is now at peace and is experiencing great joy with her Lord.

Lydia's family was the light of her life. Beyond being a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she volunteered her time at St. Catherine's Hospital and was an assistant Girl Scout leader. Her hobbies and interests included baking, reading the Bible and Christian literature, watching T.V., rooting for the Packers, and going out to breakfast and lunch with her family and friends. Lydia also loved to crochet and made beautiful afghans as well as many little winter scarfs to donate to children in need.

Lydia is survived by her three children, Kathleen (Timothy) Hueffner of Caledonia, Linda (Thomas) Gaudio of Kenosha, and Joseph (Susan) Stellato of Shawano; her eight grandchildren, Matthew (Erin) Hueffner, Steven (Rachel) Hueffner, Tracy (Jason) Backhaus, Brian Gaudio, Jennifer (Josh) Carson, Michael (Maggie) Stellato, Nicholas (Lila) Stellato and Lauren (Jason) Robinson; her ten great grandchildren, with three on the way; her brother, Louis (Debbie) Cross, Jr; her sister-in-law, Mary Stellato and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, John Stellato; her sisters, Alba Cross and Esther Zahn and her infant sister, Carmella Cross.

Funeral services honoring Lydia's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Lydia will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in Lydia's honor to Hospice Alliance Inc, https://www.hospicealliance.org, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Celebre Place, Kenosha Place, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for their compassionate care.

"Because we loved, there will be tears.

Because we laughed, there will be memories.

Because Mom lived, there will be everlasting joy."

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101