Feb. 1, 2020—Dec. 9, 2022

KENOSHA—Lydia Joy Nachtigal, age 2, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on February 1, 2020 in Kenosha, she was the beloved daughter of Ryan and Jennifer (Cmolik) Nachtigal.

Lydia will be deeply missed by her parents, Ryan and Jennifer; her siblings, Andrew, Isaac, Ella, Olivia, Samuel, Jonah, Hannah, Rebekkah, Delilah and Tessa; her grandparents, Roy and Carol Nachtigal of Eagan, MN and Jim and Rita Cmolik of Whitley City, KY; her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services honoring Lydia’s life will be held privately. Memorial remembrances made to the family or to 1Hope www.1Hope.community.com would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101