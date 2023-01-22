Aug. 13, 1934—Jan. 13, 2023

WHEATLAND—Lyle Virgil Wilson, age 88, of Wheatland passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Elkhorn, WI.

Lyle was born August 13, 1934 in Wheatland, WI on the farm. He graduated Wilmot High School Class of 1952 before he went on to serve in the Army for two years.

In April of 1959 he married Rosella Schaff, and together they raised seven children and ran a successful dairy farm. Lyle enjoyed caring for and spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Lyle liked to travel; however, he never found a place he enjoyed more than the farm in Wheatland.

He was a Wheatland Planning Board Member, AMPI President, St. Alphonsus School Board Member, and an Active Member and Leader in Kenosha County 4-H.

In death Lyle is reunited with his parents, Lyle and Marie (Bracker) Wilson; his sisters: Fern Robinson, Beth Beth; his brother, Larry Wilson; his son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Jodi Wilson; and his granddaughter, Jamie Wilson.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Rosella (Schaff) Wilson; his siblings: Roy Wilson and Rose Schoening; his children: Kevin (JoAnn) Wilson, Keith (Tammy Vos) Wilson, Joseph (Gloria) Wilson, Jane (Mark) Greening, Julie (Matthew) Kombrink and Janice Moore; his grandchildren: Kyle (Laura) Wilson, Angela (Thomas) Kuerbitz, Amanda (David) Zakos, Ben (Cecley) Wilson, Jordan (Hayley) Wilson, Emily (Jared) Boulden, Jonathan (Ashton) Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Madeline (Cory) Hansen, Samuel (Carolyn) Greening, Hayden Kombrink, Miranda Kombrink, Gavin Moore and Alex Wilson; and his great-grandchildren: Karson, Emma, Owen, Rhiannon, Colton, Oliver, Logan, Ethan, Sofia, Harper, Rosalynn, and Bo. He will be missed by many family members and friends.

Lyle’s chores are all done and he is now peacefully at rest.

A Visitation for Lyle will be on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave, New Munster. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 PM. Burial at St. Alphonsus Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Lyle’s family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Lakeland Health Care Center for the wonderful care they took of Lyle.