Lyn F. Fandrei

April 23, 1952 – Dec. 13, 2022

KENOSHA – Lyn Frank Fandrei, 70, passed away on December 13, 2022. He was born in Ellison Bay, Door County, on April 23, 1952, son of the late Theodore and Judith (nee: Nelson) Fandrei.

Lyn was united in marriage to Karen Ann Wojtkiewicz on July 27, 1973, in Kenosha.

Lyn worked as a Machinist for Snap-On for over 30 years until his retirement. He loved being outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing the most. Lyn treasured his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Lyn leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Karen Fandrei; children: Clint (Theresa) Fandrei, Jamie (Roland) Loney; grandchildren: Madison Loney, Theodore "Teddy" Fandrei, Tyler Fandrei, Autumn Fandrei; siblings: Gary (Judy) Fandrei, Terry Neises, Dale Fandrei; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Lyn is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Al Neises.

Private services will be held by the family.

