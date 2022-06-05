 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynda H. Lester

Lynda H. Lester

KENOSHA—Lynda Helen Lester, 68 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 pm. – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society, at 7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142, or at www.safeharborhumanesociety.org in her memory.

