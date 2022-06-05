Lynda H. Lester

KENOSHA—Lynda Helen Lester, 68 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 pm. – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society, at 7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142, or at www.safeharborhumanesociety.org in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Lynda’s

Online Memorial Book at: