Lynda H. Lester

1954 – 2022
Lynda Helen Lester, 68 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence.
She was born February 28, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Kulbiski) Lester. She was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Tremper High School. Lynda worked for the City and County of Kenosha in the Health Department for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, going to music concerts, and visiting various dirt tracks to watch World of Outlaw races. She had a passion for helping animals, and often took in strays. Lynda will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
Survivors include her brother, Jeffrey (Joan) Lester of Kenosha, WI.
In addition to her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her dear friend, Robert Shaw.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society, at 7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142, or at www.safeharborhumanesociety.org in her memory.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Lynda’s
Online Memorial Book at:www.prokofuneralhome.com