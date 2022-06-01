Lynda H. Lester

She was born February 28, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Kulbiski) Lester. She was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Tremper High School. Lynda worked for the City and County of Kenosha in the Health Department for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, going to music concerts, and visiting various dirt tracks to watch World of Outlaw races. She had a passion for helping animals, and often took in strays. Lynda will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.