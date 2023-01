Oct. 9, 1937—Jan. 5, 2023

KENOSHA—Lynette Mae DeLong (Rollain), age 85, of Kenosha, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on January 5, 2023.

She was born on October 9, 1937, to the late “Bud” (Ora) and Norma (Minkey) Rollain in Kenosha.

As per the family’s wishes, services will be held privately. A full obituary is available on our website.

