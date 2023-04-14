Jan. 29, 1948—March 31, 2023

Lynn Kathryn Resar departed this earthly life surrounded by friends and family on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the age of 75. She was born on January 29, 1948 to the late William and Rose Belle (nee.Troxell) Resar in Racine, WI.

Her life’s journey was anything but ordinary, there were challenges, both in health and life in general but she was resilient, always overcame adversity, stubborn and strong willed, she did things her way.

She grew up in Racine, went to Mygatts Corners Elementary, St. Catherine’s High School and attended Holy Name Church. She married in 1966 and had two children. The family moved to Long Beach, CA in 1978, after purchasing a family business.

She divorced in 1981 and moved to Boston, MA. She later returned to Southern California, then went on to Austin, TX before moving back to Wisconsin to be near family.

Every inch of her 4’11” 90l bs. was filled with love, caring, kindness, compassion, and generosity. She was tiny but her personality filled the room. Lynn was that person you’d meet and felt as though you’ve known her for ages. Witty and funny, her laugh was unmistakable and usually accompanied by a knee slap or two.

She formed close friendships at Assisi Homes of Kenosha where she lived the past five years. Friends whom she enjoyed playing cards, dice and Wii Bowling. Lynn enjoyed a good fish fry and really loved to cook. Most of what she made went to her neighbors.

Along with her friend Barb, they would spend hours in Hobby Lobby and taking road trips to find thrift stores. Lynn loved music, Elvis, Van Morrison, Bob Segar and Linda Ronstadt to name a few. She was a Criminal Minds fan, loved watching Ancient Aliens and her favorite show was Golden Girls, which she enjoyed watching with her granddaughter Sophie when she visited. Lynn loved her family very much. She was simply lovely and will be incredibly missed.

Those she left and loved dearly are her daughter, Yvette Kotas of Austin, TX; son, Charles (Heather) Kotas of Racine; grandchildren: Brandon Kotas of Grafton, WI and Sophie Kotas-Rosenquest of Austin, TX; sister, Julie (Bernie) Griese; nephews: Todd (Becky) Feerher and Josh Griese: nieces: Diane (Don) Anderson, Michelle (Jim) Schneider and Nicole (Mark) Fredrick; several great-nieces and nephews; close friends: Barbara Earnest, Patricia Glass; and her puppy Isabelle. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David Feehrer and her sister in-law, Shirley Feehrer.

A Celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at a future date to be determined.

Our family would like to extend the deepest gratitude to Barbara Earnest, Lynn’s earthly guardian angel, whose actions blessed us with those final days with her. Thank you to Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care during Lynn’s brief stay there.