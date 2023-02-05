May 12, 1949—Feb. 1, 2023

KENOSHA—Lynn Lauko, 73, of Kenosha passed away on February 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 12, 1949, in Lake Geneva, WI. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Elizabeth (Dansfield) Yule. Lynn was a member of the synchronized swim team while attending Tremper High School. It was during that time when she met the love of her life, Donald Lauko. After graduating in 1967, she attended KTI, now known as Gateway Technical College. She received an associate degree, became a dental assistant, and had worked for Dr. David Crew. On February 21, 1970, at St. Anthony Church here in Kenosha, Lynn and Donald were married and then moved to Alabama in order to finish Donald’s military service.

Upon returning to Kenosha, the couple were blessed with three daughters, Doreen (John) Tooch, Stephanie (Drew) Burger, both of AR, and Shelly (Michael) Ketchum of Kenosha. Their family continued to grow and were extremely grateful for being able to watch their seven grandchildren become adults, some even become parents, and then fortunate to have seven great-grandchildren with the eight due later this year.

Lynn was a member of Beta Sigma Phi (International Woman’s Organization) since November 1967. She obtained the highest degree available TORCHBEARER. Lynn has served her local chapter XI RHO in numerous positions over the years including President, Secretary and Treasurer. Her Sorority Sisters remained her sisters until the very end. Lynn’s employment career spanned decades in the construction industry most notably as an account receivable and payable coordinator, where she has made lifelong friends.

Lynn loved to sew and after retiring she founded Great-Grandma Lynn’s Remembrance Bears. She would take clothing, blankets and other textiles of both deceased and living loved ones to create teddy bears, blankets and other cherished items. She was a perfectionist and poured her heart and soul into her work. She was extremely proud and loved all of her creations, which can be found in at least 22 states. Her other hobbies include reading, being out on the lake fishing and bowling, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family especially when babysitting her four year old twin great-granddaughters.

Lynn is survived by a brother, Kipp (Gail) Yule of Alexandria, VA; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Lauko of Kaukauna, WI. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents.

We will be forever grateful to the doctors and nurses at both St. Luke’s Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice for all of their dedication, compassion and kindness given while caring for our beloved Lynn.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM—12:00 PM with service to follow immediately at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary contributions to the family.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943