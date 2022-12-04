Sept. 28, 1947—Dec. 1, 2022

KENOSHA—Lynn Susan Clausen, 75 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

She was born September 28, 1947, in Two Rivers, WI, the daughter of the late Norman and Carmajean (Goodchild) Spiering.

Lynn graduated from Two Rivers High School. Lynn was employed as a clerk at the Kenosha County Circuit Court, prior to her retirement. She loved exotic birds, spending time reading, traveling, crocheting, and collecting jewelry. Lynn was a member of the WI BMW Motorcycle Club, an avid cop television show watcher, and was passionate about animal welfare.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Louis Cerkas; great-nephew, Keith Zeamer; and beloved Amazon Pionus Parrot, Kittyhawk.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Jack Clausen; children, Brian (Ania) Cerkas and DeAnna (Sean) Peterson; stepson, Adam (Roseanne “Ro”) Clausen; siblings, Scott Spiering and Sharon Sielaff; grandchildren: Connor Cerkas, Christian Cerkas; step-grandchildren: Christian Peterson, Connor Peterson, Cecelia Peterson, Sean Jr. Peterson, and CJ Clausen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Proko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to an animal welfare cause of their choice in Lynn’s memory.

Visit and sign Lynn’s online Memorial Book at www.prokofuneralhome.com.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533