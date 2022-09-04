Lynn W. Wanggaard-Laettner

Nov. 24, 1949—Aug.30, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Lynn Wenscott Wanggaard-Laettner, age 72, passed away after five years of courageously battling cancer.

Lynn was born in Milwaukee to Dr. Herluf and Hattie (nee Wenscott) Wanggaard on November 24, 1949. In Las Vegas, NV, she was united in marriage to Frank Michael Laettner on March 13, 1993.

Lynn was a wonderful, kind and giving person with everyone she met. She worked as a nurse and a caregiver to many. Lynn had a great love for animals, especially her own four cats and two dogs. One of her favorite pastimes was traveling with her husband.

Lynn will be lovingly missed by her husband, Frank; step-children: Christine, Michelle, and Kimberly; grandchildren: Alexis, Jaydin, Kennedy, Connor, and Jordynn; siblings: Gail (Dan), Mark (Nancy), Van (Mary Jo), Herk (Cindy), and Chris Wanggaard, and Vicki (Richard) Hynek; special nephew (like her son), Max Hynek; along with other numerous nieces, nephews; sister-in-law, Sandy Wanggaard.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Herluf and Hattie Wanggaard; and brother, Kevin Wanggaard.

Per Lynn’s wishes, no services will be held. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share memories of Lynn and online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361