1940—2020

Lynne Cleereman, of Greendale, found peace on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, age 79. Cherished wife of Douglas P. Cleereman. Loving mother of Kelly (Dr. Michael) Mindiola and Shannon Doberstein. Treasured grandmother of Madison, Marissa, Maxwell and Mikayla Mindiola and Matthew and Daniel Doberstein. Sister of the late Gary Drajkowski (Sharon). Sister-in-law of Bonnie Jean (Fronek) and the late Shirley (Gene) Clippard. Daughter of the late Elinor Drajkowski (nee Zwolinski). Devoted cousin and friend to the late Dorothy Zeier. Special aunt to David (Donna) Becker, Daniel (Lisa) Becker, Darren (Angie) Becker and Jimmy (Autumn) Becker.