Lynnette (Nevelier) Ludwig

May 6th, 1969-February 16th, 2020

Lynnette Louise Ludwig, 50, of Kenosha went home to be with the Lord Sunday February 16th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her husband, children and family. Lynnette fiercely fought her battle with cancer for approximately 5 years.

The family of Lynnette would like to thank the caring staff of Hospice Alliance for assisting with her wishes to stay in the comfort of her home.

Lynnette’s Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00AM at Crossway Community Church.

Please see the full obituary at the Casey Family Options web site at CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Crossway Community Church

13905 75th St, Bristol, WI, 53104

(262) 857-4488

https:/cwc.church/