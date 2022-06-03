Oct. 19, 1960—May 31, 2022

TWIN LAKES—Lynnette Samuel, age 61, of Twin Lakes, WI died May 31, 2022. She was born October 19, 1960, in Burlington, WI. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Louise (Pfeffer) McCole of New Munster, WI.

Most recently, she worked as a Vice President of Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Aadi Bioscience of Santa Monica, CA. Previously, she worked as a Senior Vice President at various biotech companies including Nantkwest, NantBio, Immunity BioScience, and, Abraxis BioScience where she pathed the way to the development and manufacture of the chemotherapy drug Abraxane.

She especially loved her grandchildren and recently spent a wonderful week with them at Disney World. She graced the lives of everyone she knew, whether family, friends or colleagues. She was always generous with her time, her talents and her resources, with many acts of charity going unnoticed by everyone but the recipient.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan (Shawn) Jurgens and Ken Samuel Jr. (Tami Gandt). She was a loving grandmother to: Aubree, Austin, and Parker Jurgens. A dedicated sister to: Mary (Jonathan) Ostman, Joe (Patti) McCole, Rose (Bob) Collins, Pat (Mary) McCole, Dorothy (Bill) Sands, Dianne (Tim) Mowery, John McCole. Sister-in-law to: Dawn (Tom) Eppers, and Jill (Matt) Rittorno. She is further survived by many nieces; and nephews;

She was preceded in death by her sons: Kenneth Samuel III and Richard Samuel; brother, Michael McCole; and her parents-in-law: Kenneth and Nancy Samuel Sr.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in New Munster, WI. Visitation will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.Haaselockwoodfhs.com.