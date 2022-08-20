Mable Engberg

Dec. 4, 1929—Aug. 16, 2022

Mable (Glasman) Engberg, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Born on December 4, 1929 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lucy (Yunk) Glasman. She grew up attending local schools, was a graduate of Bradford High School and St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing.

As a Registered Nurse, she worked for the Kenosha Urology Clinic for many years.

On August 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to James Engberg at Kenosha Bible Church.

Mable was a member of Kenosha Bible Church, she served as the Sunday School Superintendent, Church Librarian, lead bible studies and was a leader for the Pioneer Girls.

She enjoyed china painting and oil painting. A big history fan, she compiled the history of Bristol/Woodworth, WI and all of her family history.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Merri (Joe) Favazza of Boscobel, WI and Julie (Larry) Kelley of Gays Mills, WI; her grandchildren, Joel (Jodi) Krogh, Allison (Fred) Wagner, Melissa (Robert) Romaine, Theodore (Megan) Kelley, Crystal (Steve) Richardson, Steve (Deseree) Drye, Miranda (Shane) Brazeal, Rebecca (Ross) Conwell; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Trevor, Timothy, Nicolas, Nathan, Skylar, Cole, Lila, Lydia, Everly, Reece, Dakota, Kaitlyn, Aubrey, Tabitha, Jasper; her great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Logan, Lettie; her brother, David Glasman; her daughter-in-law, Kristine Engberg.

In addition to her parents, Mable was preceded in death by her husband, James; her son, Thomas; her daughter, Pamela; her son-in-law, Dennis; her siblings, Boyd Glasman and Clarice Molgaard.

Funeral services honoring Mable’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th Street, Kenosha. Interment will follow in North Bristol Cemetery. A visitation for Mable will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time service at the church.

