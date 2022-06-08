March 4, 1934—June 4, 2022

KENOHSA—Mafalda I. (Mazzotta) Molinaro, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home in Kenosha, surrounded by her children.

Born in Lago Cosenza, Italy on March 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Placido and Giuseppina (Guido) Mazzotta. She was educated in Italy and married Pietro “Joe” “Peppe” Molinaro on June 5, 1957 in Lago. They were blessed with almost 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.

Throughout the years, Mafalda worked as a seamstress. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and loved spending time with her family. Her family always looked forward to her fantastic cooking!

She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Lisa (Tony) Lequia, Tony (Nancy) Molinaro, Mary (Bob) Hill; her daughter-in-law, Paula Molinaro; her grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Brian, Daniel, Katie, David, Daniel, Douglas, Jason, Nicole, Kayla, Andrew, Adam; her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Gabriella, Liliana, Hailie, Haiden, Oliver, Thomas, Carter, Carson, Parker, McKenna, Emiliana.

In addition to her parents, Mafalda was preceded in death by her husband, Pietro; her sons, Franco Molinaro and Charles Molinaro; her grandson, Anthony Lequia, and her brother, Antonio Mazzotta.

Funeral services honoring Mafalda’s life will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Mafalda will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joe Garretto and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101