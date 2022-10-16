1933—2022

Manuela L. Rodriguez, 92, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home.

Born in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico on May 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Geronimo and Antonia (Mierles) Lopez.

On December 29, 1950, she married Benjamin G. Rodriguez in Mexico. Together they moved to Kenosha in 1955 and then relocated to San Antonio, TX, in 2000. She later returned to Kenosha after he preceded her in death on October 1, 2018.

Manuela was a dedicated homemaker as well as the owner and operated of Tacos El Rey with Benjamin from 1984-2000. An excellent cook, she enjoyed sharing her food with family and friends.

Survivors include three daughters, Yolanda (George) Krueger of Kenosha, Sonia (Craig) Harris of Racine, and Tanya M. Rodriguez of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Merissa Maravilla) Stump, Daniel (Lara) Krueger, Marissa (Jonathan) Hodapp, and Amanda Krueger; a step granddaughter, Sarah Harris; six great-grandchildren, Jackson Stump, twins—Isabella and Catalina Stump, Cuauhtemoc “Tommy” Stump, Olivia Hodapp, and Van Krueger; a brother, Margarito Lopez; and two sisters, Ester De La Garza and Maria Delores Fernandez.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21st, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials to Horizon Home Care & Hospice, 11400 W Lake Park Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53224, would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Manuela’s Online Memorial Book at: