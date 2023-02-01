Marc W. Rasmussen

1973-2023

KENOSHA—Marc Rasmussen, 49, of Kenosha passed away on Friday January 27, 2023 at Froedtert Milwaukee, surrounded by his loving family.

Marc was born on September 25, 1973 in Kenosha, the son of Lee and Clair (Bailor) Rasmussen. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S.

Marc was employed in food service, also working at Shagbark Apartments throughout the years. His hobbies included shooting pool, soccer, cooking, working on cars, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children: Alex McLeod of IL, Steven Rasmussen of Milwaukee; parents, Lee and Clair Rasmussen of Kenosha; brother, Ryan (April) Rasmussen of TX; niece, Sophie; nephew, Rylan; and many other family & friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

