KENOSHA—Marcel “Marcy” Hufendick, 59, of Kenosha, passed away December 25, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with a visitation with the family beginning at 9:00 a.m. and services starting at 10:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed for those who need to attend virtual.
Please see Casey Family Options website for a full obituary. At her request, please no fresh flowers due to allergies.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667