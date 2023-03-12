Marcel "Marcy" Patricia (Cayo) Hufendick

Dec. 2, 1963 - Dec. 25, 2022

KENOSHA - Marcy Hufendick, 59 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away December 25, 2022.

Marcy was born December 2, 1963, the daughter of Teddi Griffin (Dick, deceased) and Patrick Cayo (Marilee). Raised in Kenosha, she graduated from Tremper High School, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Texas A & M University.

Marcy married Jerome Hufendick in August of 1998. They had a son, Benjamin, who she called her greatest blessing in life. Marcy and her mom were neighbors for many years and were closely involved in each other's lives.

She is survived by her parents, son, husband, brother, Craig Cayo (Vicki) and sister, Meghan Robbins (Brent).

Marcy worked for 30 years as a Mental Health Counselor at UW- Parkside. She was passionate about her work and had a significant impact on the lives of countless Parkside students and many staff, too.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her son. Her faith guided her and provided her strength even during the most challenging of times. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving and supporting the church in so many ways. She also supported her community by volunteering at the local soup kitchen and serving for 24 years on the Women and Children's Board of Directors.

Many people have been blessed to call her a friend. She was a fierce, loyal, and compassionate friend that was there for so many when they needed her. She will be deeply missed.

A special thank you to Dr. Laura Michaelis for her unwavering care and support and to Dr. David Knight.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha on March 18, 2023 with a visitation with the family beginning at 9:00 a.m. and services starting at 10:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed for those who need to attend virtual. Burial with immediate family only will take place after services.

At her request, please no fresh flowers due to allergies. Memorials can be given to the First Presbyterian Church or Women and Children's Horizons.

