Marcella Rita Mau

KENOSHA—Marcella Mau, 90, of Kenosha passed away on June 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Marcella was born on March 22, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Adam and Stella (Manske) Ciesielski. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Marcella married William Mau on October 27, 1951, in Kenosha who later passed in 1970.

She worked as a cook for the Italian American Club for many years. Marcella was a member of St. Casimir Church. Her hobbies included gardening, yard work, loved to play softball and bingo but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: William (Kathryn) Mau, Debra Mau; brother, Richard (Mary Anne) Ciesielski; sister, Marie Schumacher; grandchildren: Jessica Giles, Jennifer (Chris) Schmaling, Jude Giles, Luke Vassh; also included are her nine great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Mau; sister, Martha Paasch and her brother Adam Ciesielski.

A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM with funeral services to follow immediately at 4:00 PM. Burial is private.

