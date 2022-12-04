1937-2022

RACINE—Margaret Ambrosini, 85, of Racine passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Ascension All Saints in Racine surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born on January 26, 1937 in Pleasantville, IA, the daughter of the late Jerd and Ethel (White) Courtney. She was educated in the schools of IA.

Margaret was employed as a school bus monitor at Laidlaw/First Student for many years. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Her hobbies included bowling, bingo, cooking and baking, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Kevin Phares of Auxvasse, MO, Michelle (Jeff) Cox of St. Peters, MO; stepchildren: Chuck (Sandra) Ambrosini of Kansasville, Dan (Sandra) Ambrosini of Roscoe, IL; sister, Peggy (Sam) Wilform of Atlanta, GA; 21 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her children: Kelley and Rodney.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

