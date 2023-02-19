Margaret Ann Bragado (nee Litwiler)

Feb. 18, 1954 - Feb. 13, 2023

WAUKEGAN, IL - Margaret Ann Bragado (nèe Litwiler), passed away February 13, 2023, born February 18, 1954 of Waukegan, IL. She was surrounded by her children when she passed away peacefully.

Margaret lived in Round Lake and then Zion before settling down in Beach Park, IL to raise her family. She graduated from Round Lake High School before going to St. Francis School of radiography in Evanston, IL. She began her career in the medical setting starting as a x-ray technician, and eventually became a sonographer, an office manager, and a medical transcriptionist. She got married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Round Lake, IL on October 28, 1978. She was a member of Our Lady of Humility church and enjoyed playing music as a member of many bands including: College of Lake County band, Lakes Area Community band, and Waukegan Municipal band.

Margaret had many ways to keep herself busy. She was a Girl Scout leader for the Brownies, a Tiger cub scout leader, and she ran the food pantry for Our Lady of Humility for several years. Even with all these responsibilities Margaret found plenty of time to relax by traveling with her family and friends, reading books, line dancing, doing Zumba, puzzles, and piecing together diamond art. She was a loving mother, a grandmother who spoiled her grandchildren with good times and imaginative stories, and a welcoming friend to all.

Margaret is survived by her children: Theresa (Alonzo Oler) Bragado, Marissa (Matt) Pastori, Joe Bragado, Kevin Bragado; foster niece, Doris Bragado; grandchildren: Isabel Pastori, Ian Pastori; siblings: Ray (Judy) Litwiler, Bill (Debbie) Litwiler, Barb (Joe) Daiker, Tess Pflug, Sue Wittum, Edmund Dvorscak, Mary (Howard) Hatherly, Ruth (Todd) Schiller, Linda (Froun) Dvorscak; Nephews: Jonathan Litwiler, Cody Litwiler, Scott Litwiler; many beloved cousins; Dvorscak nieces, nephews; and former partner, Agapito Bragado.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Kathryn Litwiler; step-father, Frank Dvorscak; grandparents: Milton and Mabel Litwiler, William and Bessie Molidor; Aunt Peggy House; uncles: Bob Molidar, Kenny Molidor, Bob Litwiler, Milt Litwiler; cousins: George Schlung, Judy Richardson; step-brothers: John Dvorscak, Fran Dvorscak, and Joe Dvorscak.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home located at 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. located at, Our Lady of Humility Catholic Church located at 10655 W. Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park, IL 60099.