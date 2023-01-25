Nov. 24, 1919—Jan. 22, 2023

Margaret Eleanor Lang passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, WI at the age of 103.

She was the only child born to parents Elleanore (Zimmerman) Nacker and Frank Nacker on November 24, 1919 by midwife, Miss Lloyd. She was educated at CCC (Christian Catholic Church, now Christ Community Church) School attending kindergarten through Preparatory College.

Unable to find work in Zion at the age of 20 she rode with visiting cousins to Schenectady, NY. There she found work and went to school. She visited another family in Rome, NY and met her future husband, Andrew Lang.

After dating a couple of years, they married in 1943.

During Andy’s time in the Army, Margaret came home to have their first child, Andrea. After Andy’s honorable discharge, they moved back to Rome, NY until returning to Zion. Shortly after, their second child, Clifford was born.

Margaret and Andy spent the rest of their lives living in Zion, IL. After retirement they were snowbirds in Florida for eight years.

Margaret was a loving, caring person, quick witted, strong willed, and yet gentle and kind to everyone she met. She read her Bible and devotions daily. Her strong faith carried her through many trials. She was a Sunday-School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher.

Margaret was an excellent cook and showed her love through many meals that were enjoyed by friends and family. She was well known for her potato salad and pickled beets. She had many friends and cherished them all.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL for 55 years before transferring to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea (James) Janda; and son, Clifford (Sandy) Lang; grandchildren: Eric (Nora) Kessler, Amy (Reid Sanders) Kessler, Beth (Jake) Lloyd, Robbin (Chuck) Lang, Abby (Mark) McKillip; great-grandchildren: Andy Kessler, Devon Kessler, Annelise Lloyd, Lucas Lloyd, Julia Lloyd, Camille Lloyd, Aidan Sisler, Kieran Lang, Everett Lang, Evelyn McKillip, Lorelei McKillip.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elleonore (Zimmerman) Nacker who died at the age of 52 and her father Frank Nacker who died at the age 64. We were amazed that she outlived her parents by decades. Additionally, her husband, Andrew preceded her in death. They were married 51 years.

The family wishes to especially thank Margaret’s caregiver, Tao for her excellent care for the past year, Dr. Michelle Gauthier, Primary, Dr. Prakash Shah, Cardiologist and the wonderful and caring staff at Froedtert Hospital , Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kenosha, WI or a charity of your choice.

If you are unable to attend the service, you may view it at a later date at www.StPaulsKenosha.org. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.