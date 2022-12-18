Margaret Louise Cooper

June 5, 1945 - Dec. 11, 2022

KENOSHA - Margaret Louise Cooper, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on December 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 5, 1945, Louise was the daughter of the late James and Evelene Cooper.

Louise lived most of her life in Kenosha and was educated in the Kenosha school system. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Louise never complained of being disabled but instead embraced the gifts and talents God provided her. She was a member of the Kenosha Christian Fellowship Church where she was surrounded by the love and kindness of her church family.

Louise lived a joyful life finding pleasure in spending time with family and friends, doing puzzles and word games, and was a pretty good poker player. She enjoyed watching her favorite soap opera and Hallmark Christmas movies, but her undeniable passion was baseball and her beloved Chicago Cubs. Perhaps her greatest joy in life came in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series. She said at the time that she could now die in peace.

Louise is survived by her sisters, Linda Earnest and Janet Cooper; her brothers, Jerry (Linda) Cooper and Larry (Kathryn) Cooper; her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Patla; her brother-in-law, David Jenkins; her dearest friends, Carol Schaufel, Mary Burgdorff and Margaret Ladvienka; and her beloved dog and loyal companion Billy.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sisters, Patty Cooper and Susan Jenkins.

To celebrate Louise's passion for the Cubs, we invite guests to wear Cubs attire to her funeral.

Memorial services honoring Margaret's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Private inurnment will be held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

