1949-2022

KENOSHA—Margaret Nancy Putrynski, 72, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House with her family at her side.

Born in Kenosha, on September 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Claire W. and Marie V. (Tunney) Frye. She was educated at St. Mark’s School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1967.

Nancy was employed by Jockey for over 20 years and retired. She enjoyed traveling, going to the movies, crossword puzzles, dancing, and most of all – spending time with her family. She was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include three daughters: Amy Putrynski, Lori (Steve, Jr.) Crane, and Jenny (Matthew) Norton; four grandchildren: Steven and Mikayla Crane, and Paige and Nicholas Norton; a brother, Deacon Patrick Frye; and her ex-husband with whom she remained friends, Michael Putrynski. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Frank Frye; and her sister, Paula Frye.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place privately at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Hospice Alliance Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated by the family.

