Feb. 14, 1927—Sept. 2, 2022

KENOSHA/CHIPPEWA FALLS—Margaret R. Juskiewicz, 95, also known as “Peggy” to family and friends, died September 2, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls following a brief illness.

Born in Kenosha on February 14, 1927, she was the Valentine daughter of Donald and Helen (Cross) Reeves and the sister of Dorothy (Anthonsen), William, Glenn, and Constance (Christensen). She was educated in Kenosha Schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1945.

In 1948, Peggy married Ernest Juskiewicz in Waukegan, IL, and together they raised three children, Bryon, Mary Jo, and Susan. Peggy was a lifelong homemaker who volunteered as a room mother at her children’s schools, and she contributed her time and talents to the Girl Scouts of America.

She actively supported her husband Ernie’s work with the Boy Scouts. For several years, she worked for the City of Kenosha as a poll worker. Spending time with family was Peggy’s greatest joy, but she also loved traveling, playing cards, attending church functions, completing word-find and jigsaw puzzles, and playing Bingo.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, and son. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Jo (James) Beall, and Susan (Gerald) Verwey; five grandchildren: Ernest (Valerie) Pazera, Margaret (Jason) Cooke, Eric (Ana) Fox, Glenn (Amy) Stover, and Kristin Juskiewicz; and eight great-grandchildren: Elspeth, Gwendolyn, Owen, Adeline, Andrew, Matthew, Greyson, and Asher; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha beginning at 11:00 a.m. A reception at Sturino’s Restaurant will immediately follow.

Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls, Christ Episcopal Church of Chippewa Falls, or St. Croix Hospice in Eau Claire, WI.

Peggy’s family would like to thank the Wisconsin’s Veterans Home for providing her with a positive environment that fostered quality of life. A special thanks goes out to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for providing Peggy with compassionate care and support during her final weeks. The family also would like to thank the leadership of Christ Episcopal Church for providing ongoing spiritual care, guidance, and love.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.