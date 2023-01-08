Margery "Marge" Ann Richter

Sept. 11, 1932 - Dec. 30, 2022

KENOSHA - Margery "Marge" Ann Richter, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022 at Our House Senior Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

She was born in Kenosha on September 11, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary (Daymo) Piehl. She was educated in Kenosha Schools and went on to earn both her Bachelor of Science from Carthage College and Master of Education in Reading degree from National Louis University.

On September 19, 1953, she married Charles (Chuck) Richter at Grace Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2016.

Marge was a life-long educator, beginning her career in Kenosha Public Schools before becoming a Reading Specialist for the Zion, IL School District until her retirement.

Marge loved to read, quilt, and travel, especially internationally, and was an avid gardener, taking great pride in her flower garden. She was an accomplished "expert" on antiques and glassware. Along with her husband Chuck they sold antiques and glassware through their business Mar Jul Lin's. Marge and Chuck also owned R and W Estates Sales. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

Marge is survived by her daughter Linda Sebetic, her son Marshall "Todd" (Julie) Richter, her grandchildren Daniel (Jennifer) Sebetic, Jonathan (Anna Blasius) Sebetic, Lesley Richter (Derek) Adams and Andrea Richter (Todd) Vena. She is further survived by her seven great-grandchildren Kinsley and Lakyn Sebetic, Hunter Sebetic, Riley and Dax Adams and Dylan and Adelina Vena.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marge is preceded in death by her son-in-law David Sebetic.

A private memorial service honoring Marge's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization Marge and Chuck supported for many years. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, and Bruch Funeral Home, Kenosha, are assisting the family.

