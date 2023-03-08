July 22, 1932—March 5, 2023

PARIS—Marguerite “Marge” Chovan (nee Hrupka), 90, passed away on March 5, 2023. Born on July 22, 1932, in Bristol, WI to Paul and Lydia (nee Zahon) Hrupka and lived on a dairy and produce farm. She has two older sisters, Lydia Breul and Helen Redmond, and a younger brother Paul, who preceded her in death. She attended Woodworth Grade School in Bristol and then went on to high school at Wilmot and Bradford.

Marge married Gerald Chovan on October 1, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI. They lived briefly in Kenosha before moving to Paris, WI in 1962 where she resided. It was in 1963 that she and her family began attending St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove, WI. While Gerald worked for American Motors in Kenosha, Marge was busy working as a housewife and raising three children: David (Kim Behnke) Chovan, Diane (Bill) Fliess, and Daniel (Delores) Chovan. She also has five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her husband Gerald passed away April of 1991.

Besides working on her family’s farm, Marge has had a variety of work experiences during her life. While parenting and homemaking were her priority, she also worked at Simmons Mattress Company in Kenosha, WI; a turkey farm in Bristol, WI; and Zirbel’s Greenhouse in Sturtevant, WI in addition to other local greenhouses. Marge saved up hard- earned wages working at Simmons Mattress to be able to buy herself a 1955 Model 501 Singer sewing machine which then was and continued to be her most prized possession. Marge has lovingly sewn and mended clothes for her family and friends for approximately 75 years. She has also lent her talents to St. Paul’s Quilters for over 20 years where sewing quilt tops at home was her specialty.

Marge has never shied away from hard work and she was always happy when she could be outside gardening or working in her flower beds. She also loved putting puzzles together. Marge’s quiet spirit, generous heart, and hard-working nature is inspiring to those who knew her. She loved her family, loved the Lord, loved being outside, loved staying busy, and was not afraid to get her hands dirty. Besides her sewing machine (still the original), her dearest companion is her little dog Bandit.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Gerald; brother, Paul; great-granddaughter, Hayden; and numerous in-laws.

Memorials requests are to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Union Grove, WI and Hospice Alliance, Kenosha, WI.

Funeral Services for Marge will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the Church. Burial will follow service at Sunset Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011