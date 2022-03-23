Mari-Kim (Anderson) Robertson

Kim was a kind and loving woman. She loved animals and was a former Veterinarian Assistant. Kim enjoyed sitting outside with her loving husband Neil while feeding the birds and squirrels. She was very proud of her family and loved her children dearly. Kim took great pride in taking care of her autistic grandson Nicholas whom she raised for many years. They shared a special bond. She loved listening to Rock and Country Music and was known to be a die hard Chicago Cubs baseball fan. Kim collected all things Chicago Cubs and could even tell you every player on the team both retired and current. Kim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.