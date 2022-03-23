Aug. 12, 1959—Mar. 17, 2022
WICKES, AR—Mari-Kim (Anderson) Robertson, age 62, of Wickes, Arkansas passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, August 12, 1959 to Orville and Lorna Anderson (Gunderson) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kim was a kind and loving woman. She loved animals and was a former Veterinarian Assistant. Kim enjoyed sitting outside with her loving husband Neil while feeding the birds and squirrels. She was very proud of her family and loved her children dearly. Kim took great pride in taking care of her autistic grandson Nicholas whom she raised for many years. They shared a special bond. She loved listening to Rock and Country Music and was known to be a die hard Chicago Cubs baseball fan. Kim collected all things Chicago Cubs and could even tell you every player on the team both retired and current. Kim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Kim is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Neil Robertson; five sons: Bryan Beke and wife, Ashley of Newport, Arkansas, James Beke of Russellville, Arkansas, Brandon Beke and wife Ashley of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Paul Beke of Mississippi, and Chris Beke of Crawfordsville, Indiana; three daughters: Jessi Conder of DeQueen, Arkansas, Jennifer Beke of Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Michelle George; several grandchildren; one sister, LuAnn Anderson of Minnesota; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Duckett Cemetery in Wickes, Arkansas with Brother Bob Bradley officiating under the direction of Bowser Family Funeral Home.