1938-2022

Mary “Maria” Arredondo, passed away surrounded by her beloved family on November 4, 2022.

She was a wonderful friend, kindergarten teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jose; daughter, Nelda (Ron); son, Arnie (Kathie Fifer); grandchildren: Alex, Crescent, and Ian; and great-granddaughters: Miles EvelynNoelle, and Felix Alene. She is further survived by her sister Rosa Gonzales; and brothers: Rodolfo DeLaGarza and Manuel Rubio.

Per her request, all services will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mariais Online Memorial Book at: