Maria Del Carmen Gloria (Nava)

1956 — 2021
On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Maria Del Carmen Gloria of Kenosha, WI loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at age 64.
Maria was born on June 6, 1956 in Cerritos, San Luis, Potosi, Mexico to the late Ambrosio and Laura (Guerrero) Nava.
On Jul 5, 1975, she joined holy matrimony to Jesus Martinez Gloria.
In 1993 she moved to the United States with her family for the American dream. Maria was a devoted catholic; she was a dedicated homemaker to all of her children and her husband; she had a passion for family, cooking and gardening; she combined her favorite hobbies to create an extraordinary life. She was known for her devotion to God, her infectious smile, her kind compassionate spirit, and her amazing Mexican dishes.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lorenzo. She is survived by her husband Jesus; her five children, Jesus Gloria (Amy) of Milwaukee, WI, Daniel Gloria of Kenosha WI, Nora Gonzales (Luis) of Wheeling IL, Diana Gloria of Omaha, NE and Angelica Willkomm (Jason) of Kenosha, WI; a sister Malena; two brothers Antonio and Federico; and seven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at Sunset Options Funeral Home on 904 E Rawson Ave, Oak Creek, WI. Visitation from 10:00am-12:00pm, service to follow, procession to Holy Sepulcher Cemetery at 3800 E College Ave, CUDAHY WI for 1:00pm burial.
The family would like to thank first responders of Waukegan Fire and Police Dept. and Condell Hospital.
