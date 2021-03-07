Maria Del Carmen Gloria (Nava)

1956 — 2021

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Maria Del Carmen Gloria of Kenosha, WI loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at age 64.

Maria was born on June 6, 1956 in Cerritos, San Luis, Potosi, Mexico to the late Ambrosio and Laura (Guerrero) Nava.

On Jul 5, 1975, she joined holy matrimony to Jesus Martinez Gloria.

In 1993 she moved to the United States with her family for the American dream. Maria was a devoted catholic; she was a dedicated homemaker to all of her children and her husband; she had a passion for family, cooking and gardening; she combined her favorite hobbies to create an extraordinary life. She was known for her devotion to God, her infectious smile, her kind compassionate spirit, and her amazing Mexican dishes.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lorenzo. She is survived by her husband Jesus; her five children, Jesus Gloria (Amy) of Milwaukee, WI, Daniel Gloria of Kenosha WI, Nora Gonzales (Luis) of Wheeling IL, Diana Gloria of Omaha, NE and Angelica Willkomm (Jason) of Kenosha, WI; a sister Malena; two brothers Antonio and Federico; and seven grandchildren.