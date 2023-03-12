Maria Fernandez
KENOSHA - Maria Fernandez, age 83, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Accent Care Hospice in Oak Creek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the Church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.
A complete obituary will appear on our web site when it becomes available.
