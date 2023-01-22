Oct. 2, 1934—Jan. 12, 2023

CASTROVILLE—Maria “Gavina” (Garcia) Flores, of Castroville, passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born October 2, 1934 in Hearne, TX to the late Antonio Garcia and Catalina Escobedo Garcia.

On April 1, 1952 Maria married Santiago V. Flores in San Antonio, TX. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2015.

They were blessed with six children: David Flores of Kenosha, WI, Irene Rodrigues (Reinaldo) of Castroville, TX, Antonio Flores of San Antonio, TX, Lee Roy Flores (Georgia) of Kenosha, WI, Roger Flores (Tammy) of Kenosha, WI and the late Rachel Vargas. She is also survived by grandchildren: Josh Flores (Nicole), Jimmy Flores, Tara Flores, Jesse Flores (Jennifer), Brian Flores, Adam Flores, Jasmine Guzman (Randy), Aaron Flores, Brandon Flores, Faith DeVilbiss (Robert); great-grandchildren: Alissa Schneider, Christopher Schneider, Jayla Guzman, Jazelle Guzman, JuJu Guzman, Juan Guzman, Katie Zuilek, Aiden Flores, Alivia Flores, Jace Flores, Addysen Flores, Kaisen Flores, Ava Arranda, Augustine Arranda; and great-great-granddaughter, Aaleah Lee.

Along with taking care of her family, after 30 yrs. she retired from Ocean Spray.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Patricia Flores and granddaughter, Callie Flores, as well as four sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tundre-Guinn Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX. The mass of Christian Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church.

