June 14, 1944—July 3, 2022

TAMPA, FL—Maria Joan Soule (nee Gallo) passed away peacefully at home in FL on July 3, 2022. The daughter of the late Michele Gallo and the late Mary (Mazzei) Gallo, she graduated in 1962 from St. Joseph’s High School and earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She married James D. Soule on September 28, 1968 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church; he preceded her in death on August 2, 2015.

Maria worked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Library until 1980, when the family relocated to Key West. She was a librarian at the Florida Keys Community College (now College of the Florida Keys) until her retirement in 2004.

She is survived by son Douglas (Jennifer Cipolla) Soule; daughter Julie (Thomas) Miller; and grandsons: Rocco Soule and John Michael “Jack” Miller, along with loving extended family in several states.