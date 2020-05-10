Marian A. Harrison, age 82, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.
Marian is survived by, four children, Brenda (Tom Christenson) Harrison, Bret Harrison, Bruce Harrison and Cindy (Ronald) Suidikas; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald (Karen) Bussewitz; her sister, Muriel Koplin as well as nieces, nephews and other family.
She was preceded in death by, her parents and her husband, John.
In accordance with Marian’s wishes, private services were held.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
