Marian A. Harrison
View Comments

Marian A. Harrison

{{featured_button_text}}
Marian A. Harrison

Marian A. Harrison, age 82, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

Marian is survived by, four children, Brenda (Tom Christenson) Harrison, Bret Harrison, Bruce Harrison and Cindy (Ronald) Suidikas; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald (Karen) Bussewitz; her sister, Muriel Koplin as well as nieces, nephews and other family.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and her husband, John.

In accordance with Marian’s wishes, private services were held.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics