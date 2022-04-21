Marian Joan Niles

April 19, 1932—April 15, 2022

SALEM—Marian Joan Niles, 89 years old of Salem, WI passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. She was born April 19, 1932 to the late Leo and Dominica (Nora) Wisnoski in Chicago, IL. On August 15, 1950, Marian was united in marriage with Arthur Niles in Chicago, IL and he preceded her in death on September 27, 1996. Marian enjoyed shopping at thrift shops and garage sales. She was known for her love of food—especially Kentucky Fried Chicken and her son, Arthur’s fish fry. Marian enjoyed dancing with her friend, Frank and quality time spent with her friend, Linda. Above all, Marian loved being surrounded by family.

Marian’s children would like to thank the nurses and staff at Archwood Senior Living Facility for their loving care and friendship to their mother.

Survivors include, children: Arthur, Keith, Trent (Linda) and Kathleen; grandchildren: Lori, Theresa, Sandra, Shane, Nicole, Adam, Benjamin, Emily, Joshua, Christopher, Peter, Kara, Katie; great-grandchildren: Sarah, Taylor, Elizabeth, Gabbi, Easton, Harlow, Magnus, Victoria, Arianna, Anders, Harper, Winnie, Austin, Elin and Prelsey; sister, Shirley (Ed) Petlak; and sister-in-law, Judy Wisnoski. Along with her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Marilyn; son, Carl; brother, Donald; great-granddaughter, Lauren; and daughters-in-law: Susan, Mary Jane and Judy.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI where Marian will be laid to rest next to her husband, Arthur. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Croix Hospice, Hospice Support Foundation, 7755 3rd St. N Suite 200, Oakdale, MN 55128. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Marian at www.strangfh.com.