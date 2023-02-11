Sept. 6, 1964—Feb. 8, 2023

CRANDON—Marie A. (Henningfield) Horvath, 58, of Crandon, died February 8, 2023.

She was born September 6, 1964 in Racine to Warren and Christine (Isham) Henningfield. She attended Bradford High School.

Marie’s nature was to take care of others. She enjoyed volunteering and taking care of her family. She was always smiling, and her happy-go-lucky attitude was contagious to those around her. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister and friend.

Survived by daughters: Nikki Peterson (Mike Utterback), Jennifer (Shawn) Dobbs, all of Kenosha; siblings: Suzanne “Suzy” (Greg) Shamberg, Michael “Mike” (Janelle “Beaner”), Steve (Sherri), George (Chris), Scott (Jackie), Jonathan (Kathy), Helen (Joe) Croce, James (Heather), Tammy Garcia, and Aaron (Rebecca); grandchildren: John and Jacob Dobbs, M.J. and Kaydin Utterback; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

The family will have a celebration of Marie’s life at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her father at Sunset Memorial Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.

