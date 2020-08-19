× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1929—2020

MADISON – Marie L. Musial, age 90 of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on October 26, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Anthony and Eleanor (Mitschke) Seiberlich. She married Thadeus (Ted) Musial on September 2, 1950 in Kenosha, WI.

Marie was an active volunteer at Blessed Sacrament parish. She and her husband participated in many events at the Madison Elks Lodge. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, and large family gatherings. Marie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved so much and will be missed by many.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Margaret Mundt, and Michelle (Jon) Braddock; grandchildren, Tyler Mundt, Stephanie Mingo, Ashley Moran, Seth White, Tim Braddock, Mary Braddock, Nick Braddock, and Sarah Braddock; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jean (Ed) Musial, and Betty Fox; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thadeus; her parents; and siblings, Anthony “Tony,” Therese, Rita, and Ellen.