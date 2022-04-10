Marie Martha Rau

1931-2022

CHARLOTTE, NC/lFormerly of KENOSHA—Marie “Mary” Martha Rau (nee Petri), age 90, formerly of Kenosha, WI and of late residing in Charlotte, NC, departed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 4, 2022.

Marie was born in Kenosha on June 17, 1931 to Alfred and Martha Petri. She was raised and educated in Kenosha and married Friedrich W. Rau on June 3, 1961. Known for her hospitality, she attended the Christian Assembly and was active in foster care, residing in Kenosha until just after her husband’s death in 2005. She moved to Carmel Hills, a retirement community in Charlotte, NC., in 2007.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings: Heinz, Bill, Charlotte, and Al. She is survived by her five children: Mark F. (Esther) Rau, Leah (William) Slater, Peter (Patti) Rau, Jeremy (Nicole) Rau, Mark A. (Amanda) Rau; eight grandchildren; and others that loved her as Oma; nieces and nephews, friends, and countless others whom she welcomed into her life and home.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 12, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services, 8226 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53143, from 12:00 Noon-2:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM. Private burial at Green Ridge Cemetery.

