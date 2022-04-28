Marilyn A. Halt

July 28, 1940—April 14, 2022

STEVENS POINT—Marilyn A. Halt, age 81, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Northcrest Assisted Living, under the care of Heartland Hospice. Marilyn was born on July 28, 1940 in Amasa, MI, a daughter of Elmer and Marie (Seppala) Maki. She attended Amasa High School and upon graduation, enrolled at Suomi (Finlandia) College in Hancock, MI with a Secretarial Degree.

Marilyn moved to Waukegan, IL and was employed as a Preliminary Examiner with Chicago Title. On July 27, 1963, Marilyn was united in marriage for 23 years to Rodger Thomas in Waukegan, IL. The couple lived in Pleasant Prairie, Wi. They later divorced. Marilyn was married to David Halt on January 19, 1996, in Las Vegas, where the couple lived. The couple then moved to Jacksonville, FL where David passed away in 2006. Later, Marilyn moved back to Wisconsin living in Plover and then Stevens Point.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling, mushroom hunting, ice skating, “ghost hunting”, drawing/painting and watching and following the Green Bay Packers. Her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Scott (Donna) Thomas of Jacksonville, FL and Tammy King of Plover, WI; two grandchildren: Morgan (Tyler Wimmer, fiance) King and Emily King; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by; her parents; husbands; and her brother, Don Maki.

Private family services were held in Stevens Point and graveside services will be held at Hemitite Cemetery in Amasa, MI on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Pastor D.J. Rasner officiating.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Marilyn’s name are encouraged to do so to: Bethany Lutheran Church, 305 Maple Ave., Amasa, MI 49903.

The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.