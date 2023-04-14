1939-2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Marilyn Anter Cardello, 83, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

Born in Cleveland, OH on July 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Linda Anter, sister of Edna Beshara and the late Michael “Mickey” Anter.

On November 21, 1964, she married Sal Cardello in Cleveland, OH after meeting at the Cleveland Institute of Music while both obtaining a degree in Music. Together they raised three daughters: Laura, Sheryl and Maria. In 1988, she and her family relocated to Kenosha, WI.

Marilyn was a Professional Vocalist who began her career with the preeminent choral conductor Robert Shaw of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus for eleven years and sang with the group at the United Nations and later Carnegie Hall in New York and also performed with the preeminent cellist Pablo Casals in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She continued sharing the gift of her voice as a Soprano Soloist at Grace Lutheran Church in Cleveland Heights, OH, as well as at weddings, private events and other venues throughout the greater Cleveland area. After moving to Wisconsin, Marilyn was a private vocal coach to numerous students over the course of 25+ years.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Sal Cardello; three daughters: Laura Cardello of Cleveland, OH, Sheryl Daczka (Peter) of Germantown, WI and Maria Riser (David) of Oregon, WI; and three grandchildren: Skylr, Quinn and Stone Daczka.

Visitation for Marilyn will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. with service to immediately follow. Committal prayers will take place the following morning, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel with interment following.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Marilyn’s Online Memorial Book at: