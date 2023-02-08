July 18, 1935—Feb. 3, 2023

KENOSHA—Marilyn B. Bindelli, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 3, 2023 at Kenosha Senior Living.

Born on July 18, 1935, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Passanante) Ritacca.

She graduated from Kenosha High School and Gateway Technical College.

On October 9, 1954, she married Dante Bindelli, Sr., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She worked at Ritacca Brothers Service Station, Orange Line Candy Store, JCPenney’s, Barden’s Department Store and LaMacchia Travel Agency.

Marilyn was a travel tour guide most of her life, leading trips to her favorite places like Italy and leading bus trips to New York City, Las Vegas and Canada.

Marilyn was an active member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was the President of the Women’s Altar Society for 40 years. She volunteered at the Holy Rosary Parish Festival and sang in the church choir. Marilyn also enjoyed shopping, playing the piano, singing and going to the casino.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Peter (Lori) Bindelli and Frank (Julie) Bindelli; her grandkids, Corey Kanas, Dustin Kanas, Breanna (Bruce) Pryse, Dianna (Jared Leoris) Bindelli and Skye (Bindelli) Pratt; her great-grandchildren, Isabella and Luciano Pryse; her sisters, RoseMarie DelConte and Juanita (Daniel) Stolfo; her brothers-in-law, Bruno Aiello and Douglas Reindl; her sisters-in-law, Frances Bindelli and Maryann Mastronardi.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Dante T. Bindelli, Sr., Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Dante T. Bindelli, Jr.; her sisters, Dolly Aiello, Virginia Ritacca, Nadine Reindl and her brothers-in-law, James DelConte, Harry Bindelli and Andrew Mastronardi.

Funeral services honoring Marilyn’s life will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Marilyn will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Kenosha Senior Living and Heather with St. Croix Hospice for the special care they gave Marilyn.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101