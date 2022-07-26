Marilyn Hlavata

March 8, 1929—July 22, 2022

KENOSHA—Marilyn (Bonofiglio) Hlavata passed away at Willowbrook Assisted Living in Kenosha on Friday, July 22, 2022. She was 93.

Marilyn was born in Kenosha to Charles and Mary (Kramer) Bonofiglio on March 8, 1929. Educated in Kenosha, Marilyn met and married Joseph Hlavata on February 5, 1949 at Holy Rosary Church. They were married for 56 years until Joe’s passing in 2007.

Marilyn devoted her life to her home and children. She enjoyed volunteering at school functions and chaperoning with Tremper band trips.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Heppner of Kenosha and Judy (Marc) Skurski of Pleasant Prairie.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her parents. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence (Florence) Bonofiglio, Louis Bonofiglio and Charles (Tina) Bonofiglio; her sisters, Teresa Huff, Margaret (Peter) Chatilovicz, Eleanor (Joseph) Pasquali, Frances (John) Seroka; her niece and several nephews.

As per family wishes, funeral services and burial will be held privately.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the devoted staff at Willowbrook Assisted Living and the caring staff at Froedtert South Kidney Center. Thank you also to Hospice Alliance.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101