Marilyn J. Olufs

1930-2020

Marilyn Jean (Seaquist) Olufs, 89, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Saturday, July 11th in Kenosha, WI. She was born in Chicago, October 25, 1930 to Gus and Ruth (Carlson) Seaquist. She graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago and Augustana Lutheran College, graduating in 1952 with her B.S. degree in Speech Therapy. She was a member of Phi Rho Sorority and the synchronized Swim Team. It was at Augustana that she met her future husband Robert John Olufs and they married on June 8, 1951 in Chicago: a union of 65 years.

Marilyn was a proud first generation Swedish American. She grew up in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago and she became fluent in Swedish, mostly by listening under her door while her parents spoke with friends. Christmas at the house was a two-day Swedish celebration featuring the much-maligned Lutefisk and a second day smorgasbord of homemade Swedish meatballs, potato sausage, kalvsylta, rice pudding and abundance of cookies. There was always room at the table for guests and plenty of food for all. Marilyn treated friends as family, enjoyed long conversations, and will be remembered for her long goodbyes.