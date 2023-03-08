1933 – 2023

KENOSHA—Marilyn Louanne Wirch went home to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on March 5, 2023.

Born February 8, 1933, in Kenosha, WI, beloved daughter of the late Louis and Elsie (Dase) Wirch.

A lifelong Kenosha resident, she attended local schools and worked 33 years in the payroll department at AMC, retiring in 1988. Then she worked part-time in payroll at St. Catherine’s Hospital. She was a lifelong member of Immanual Baptist Church and later attended Crossway Community Church.

She faithfully served the Lord she loved in choir, Awana and on the IBC Hospitality Team. She also participated in Christian Businesswoman’s Group and served over 20 years volunteering at Brookside.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her sister, Sharon (Roman) Gruber; and brother, Don (Madelyn) Wirch; and many cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Carol.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilyn’s memory can be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, https://billygraham.org/ or Crossway Church.

For thou hast been a shelter for me . . .

I will abide in thy tabernacle forever:

I will trust in the covert of thy wings.

Psalm 61: 3-4

Visitation will take place at Crossway Community Church, 13905-75th St., Bristol, WI 53104, on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

