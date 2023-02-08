May 3, 1932—Dec. 14, 2022

UNION GROVE—Marilyn Margaret (Sinnen) Bennett, 90, of Union Grove, passed away on December 14, 2022 after a long battle with Dementia.

Marilyn was born on May 3, 1932 to Clarence and Marion (Hall) Sinnen in Kenosha, WI.

She married John “Jack” Bennett. Marilyn and Jack went on to have four children: Constance, Barbara, Jeffrey, and Nancy.

After retirement, Marilyn and Jack shared a love of traveling, visiting family, and finally building the family cabin in Pembine, WI. She loved to trounce her granddaughters at cards, tinkering around in her garden, and would never miss a fish fry. She was known for her kind smile, sharp wit, and no tolerance for fools.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Connie Bennett and Nancy (Donald) Bohatkiewicz; her grandchildren, John Bennett, Jessica (Kyle) Augsburger, and Christine Bohatkiewicz; her great-grandchildren, Marilyn, Jackson and Eliot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her children, Jeffrey and Barbara; her granddaughter, Kelly Rose; her parents, Clarence and Marion.

A celebration of life for Marilyn will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the County Line Hall 103 200th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182.

