Marilyn (Schmidt) Matarrese, age 86, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
Funeral services for Marilyn were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
Complete obituary information will be available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
