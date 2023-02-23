1929—2023

KENOSHA—Marilyn Ruth Schultz, age 93, passed away on February 20, 2023, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House following a short illness.

Marilyn was born in Kenosha on October 3, 1929, the daughter of Victor J. and Ruth G. (Preston) Lemanski. She attended St. James Elementary School, Washington Jr. High School, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1947. Marilyn then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to receive Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of St. Francis.

On August 11, 1951, she married William R. Schultz at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1991.

Marilyn was employed as a Registered Nurse at Kenosha Hospital from 1950 to 1985. During which time she worked in staff and supervisory positions, graduated from the University of Chicago’s Respiratory Therapy program, became a Registered Respiratory Therapist, and established the Respiratory Care Department at the hospital. She went on to work in Home Care nursing, and later provided health assessments and teaching for the WIC program. In 1992, she joined the staff of Drs. Mariani, Bloom, and Habel, retiring from there in 2009.

Marilyn was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church, having served as Eucharistic Minister, member of the parish’s Human Concerns Committee and Christian Women, as well as a past member of the Parish Council. She also volunteered at the Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum, the Shalom Center’s INNS Program, the Literacy Council’s ESL program, and the Hospice Alliance. She belonged to the American Nurses Association, the Kenosha Serra Club, and the Catholic Women’s Club.

Survivors include her daughter: Carol A. (Leo P.) Graf of Kenosha; son: James R. Schultz of Appleton; grandchildren: Leo R. (Kara) Graf of Colgate, Christina (Jason) Kowalski of Mequon, Kathryn (Tyrone) Strickling of Round Lake IL, Sarah VanCleve of Appleton, Rebecca (Shawn) Sommer of St. Francis, Emily Schultz of Appleton, Timothy Schultz of Kenosha and Kenneth Montley of Los Angeles CA; great-grandchildren: George VanCleve, Kurtis VanCleve, Elijah Kowalski, Sonja Kowalski, Jonathan Strickling, Clara Strickling, Leo J. Graf, Benjamin Graf, and James Sommer. She is also survived by a sister: Kathleen Joiner of Waverly TN; and a brother: Richard (Barbara) Lemanski of Hazelhurst; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by a daughter: Mary Elizabeth Nelson in 2008; a son: Robert William Schultz in infancy; daughter-in-law: Jean Schultz; and brother-in-law: Eugene Joiner.

The family would like to thank Hospice House for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Marilyn’s name to Hospice Alliance,10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd.,Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, or www.hospicealliance.org/support-us/honor-a-love-one/

Visitation will take place on Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

